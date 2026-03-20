Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Scores nine points in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins supplied nine points (3-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 victory over Washington.
Jenkins had a rough showing in his move into the starting group, but the minutes and usage were very encouraging. That's likely to continue with Cade Cunningham (chest) out indefinitely. In nine starts this season, Jenkins holds averages of 14.1 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.
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