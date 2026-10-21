Jenkins posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 win over the Celtics.

Jenkins knocked down his lone three-point attempt in the second quarter but played a relatively minor role in Detroit's comeback from a 22-point deficit. The reserve guard committed one turnover and four fouls while receiving limited offensive opportunities. After averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 assists over 72 regular-season games last campaign, Jenkins will need a larger workload than Tuesday to replicate that production consistently.