Jenkins ended Monday's 121-90 win over the Knicks with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two blocks and one steal over 23 minutes.

Jenkins added another solid performance with 12 points and a season-high two blocks in Monday's blowout win over the Knicks. The 24-year-old played the entire fourth quarter with the game in control and has now played at least 23 minutes in back-to-back games after averaging just 8.7 minutes in the previous 10 contests. The second-year guard has played well when given the opportunity, but he has been a smaller piece of Detroit's rotation recently.