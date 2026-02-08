Jenkins signed a two-year contract with the Pistons on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jenkins has been on a two-way contract with the Pistons, but he has now been signed to a standard contract with a team option for the 2026-27 season. Jenkins, who has averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game across 42 contests this season, has seen an increased role of late, scoring in double figures in three of his last four appearances. Over that stretch, he has averaged 13.5 points in just 17.8 minutes per game.