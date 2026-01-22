Jenkins is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Cade Cunningham (illness) won't play Wednesday, and his absence has opened up a spot for Jenkins in the starting lineup. In six total starts this season, Jenkins is averaging 15.0 points, 7.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 31.5 minutes. However, in the two starts he's made while Jaden Ivey has been healthy, Jenkins has averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 25.5 minutes. Ivey, of course, will be available Wednesday night.