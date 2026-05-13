Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Starting in Game 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins will start in Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.
With Duncan Robinson (back) ruled out, Jenkins will start in Game 5. The 24-year-old started 19 times during the regular season, averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.9 steals across 33.8 minutes in those appearances.
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