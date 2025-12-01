default-cbs-image
Jenkins will start Monday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

With Duncan Robinson (ankle) sidelined, Jenkins will rejoin the starting five. In his previous four starts this season, the two-way player averaged 19.3 points, 8.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 34.5 minutes per contest.

