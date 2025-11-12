Jenkins will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

With Cade Cunningham (hip) sidelined, Jenkins will get the starting nod for the first time this season. The two-way player is coming off a career-best performance in Monday's overtime win over the Wizards, during which he posted 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists across 34 minutes.