Jenkins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Wizards, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

The Pistons won't start Cade Cunningham in Saturday's preseason contest, meaning Jenkins will get the nod at point guard. The former St. John's standout is expected to operate as Cunningham's backup as long as he stays healthy, so he'll get the chance to run with the first-team offense in this game. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.9 assists per game across 72 contests (19 starts) in the 2025-26 regular season.