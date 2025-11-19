Jenkins finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 victory over the Hawks.

Despite the return of Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson, Jenkins remained in the starting lineup Tuesday. While there are certainly more mouths to feed in Detroit now that the roster is getting healthier, Jenkins was once again productive on both ends of the floor. His run as a standard-league fantasy asset could come to an end in the near future, especially if Thompson moves back into the starting lineup, and when Jaden Ivey (knee) and Tobias Harris (ankle) return from their respective injuries.