Jenkins closed Friday's 105-102 loss to Toronto with 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 39 minutes.

Jenkins continues to receive substantial playing time despite cooling off considerably from his recent scoring surge. After producing three consecutive games with at least 21 points earlier this month, he has struggled to maintain that offensive momentum and has failed to reach the 20-point plateau in three of his previous four appearances. Still, Jenkins is averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game since moving to the starting lineup Nov. 9. His combination of minutes, scoring potential and defensive activity keeps him relevant in deeper fantasy leagues.