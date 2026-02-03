The Pistons, Bulls and Timberwolves agreed to a three-team trade Tuesday that sends Saric to Detroit, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Saric had just joined Chicago this past weekend following a trade from the Kings, but now he won't have a chance to make his Bulls debut. The veteran big man last appeared for Sacramento back on Dec. 20, so it's unlikely the Pistons have a meaningful role in mind for Saric upon his arrival.