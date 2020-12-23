Sirvydis was able to work out at the Pistons' facility Wednesday, Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While the Pistons are in Minneapolis preparing to face the Timberwolves, Sirvydis stayed back in Detroit and was able to work out for the first time since clearing the league's protocols. It's unclear how long he may need to get back up to speed, but Sirvydis could make his NBA debut as soon as Saturday's home matchup against Cleveland.