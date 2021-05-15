Sirvydis (leg) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Heat.
The rookie injured his leg during Friday's game against the Nuggets and probably won't play in the finale. Assuming that's the case, he ends his first season with averages of 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.7 minutes across 20 appearances.
