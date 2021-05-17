Sirvydis (leg) will not play Sunday against Miami, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.
Sirvydis is nursing a leg injury and will not be available as the Pistons finish out a rebuilding year. The rookie played 19 minutes in Friday's loss to Denver, finishing with a season-high 16 points and four three-pointers.
