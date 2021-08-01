Sirvydis agreed Sunday to join the Pistons for the Las Vegas Summer League, Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas reports.

Though Detroit waived Sirvydis from its 15-man roster Saturday, the 21-year-old forward will stick around with the organization for summer-league play with the hope of earning a two-way or Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons or another team ahead of training camp. As a rookie last season, Sirvydis appeared in only 20 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per contest.