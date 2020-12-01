Sirvydis agreed to a three-year contract with the Pistons on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 37th pick in the 2019 Draft will come over to the United States after spending last season with Hapoel Jerusalem. Sirvydis played in the 2019 NBA Summer League with the Pistons and is regarded as a solid floor-spacer and three-point shooter. At this point, it's unclear if the 6-foot-8 wing will be a part of the Pistons' regular roster, or if the organization will opt to develop him in the G League.