Sirvydis (Covid-19) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
The rookie was unable to play in the opener, as he was in Detroit while the team was in Minnesota, needing to clear Covid-19 protocol. However, with the team back at home, he may be able to make his debut.
