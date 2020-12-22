Sirvydis is listed as inactive for Wednesday's opener against the Timberwolves, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Sirvydis signed with Detroit on Dec. 1, but he did not appear in any of the Pistons' preseason games, and his status remains very much clouded entering the regular season. At this juncture, it's unclear how close Sirvydis might be to making his NBA -- or perhaps G League -- debut.