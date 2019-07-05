Sirvydis totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound across three minutes in the Pistons' 96-80 win over Team Croatia in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

This year's No. 37 pick saw just three minutes of action in his Summer League debut, draining a three-ball and grabbing one rebound. The Lithuanian product will look to get more involved when Detroit takes on Portland on Saturday.