Pistons' Deividas Sirvydis: Scores three points in debut
Sirvydis totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound across three minutes in the Pistons' 96-80 win over Team Croatia in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.
This year's No. 37 pick saw just three minutes of action in his Summer League debut, draining a three-ball and grabbing one rebound. The Lithuanian product will look to get more involved when Detroit takes on Portland on Saturday.
