Pistons' Deividas Sirvydis: To remain overseas
Sirvydis will remain overseas for the 2019-20 season.
The Pistons took the 19-year-old in the second round of June's draft and, as expected, he'll remain in Lithuania for at least one more season. Sirvydis, who played with Detroit at the Las Vegas Summer League, indicated his primary focus next season will be improving his body. "That was my main wish," Sirvydis said of adding strength. "After last season, I went to the United States right away and spent a month developing physical fitness. You see, I have added muscle, maybe the time is too small to make a big difference, but he does, I feel it. I will continue to work on it during the season and try to become even stronger."
