Sirvydis (leg) won't return to Friday's game against Denver, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Sirvydis suffered the injury sometime during the second half of Friday's contest. The forward ended up posting a career-high 16 points across 6-of-11 shooting from the field including four threes.
