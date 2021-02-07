Wright scored 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and dished 10 assists in a double-overtime loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

Wright recorded a career-high 46 minutes in the contest and converted the ample playing time into his first double-double of the campaign. He rebounded from a recent run of poor shooting to knock down eight of his 10 shot attempts, making all four of his tries from beyond the arc. The sixth-year guard has seized the starting point guard job for Detroit, but he has yet to produce the type of numbers that would make him a must-roster player in the fantasy realm.