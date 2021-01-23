Wright scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt) to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists across 28 minutes in a 103-102 loss to Houston on Friday.

Wright led the Pistons in the first half with 11 points which outscored each of his previous five outings. The guard hasn't gotten to the line much lately after shooting 82.4 percent on 4.3 attempts from the charity stripe in December, averaging less than one free-throw attempt per game in January. Wright scored in double digits for just the fourth time this season after averaging 5.2 points across his last five starts.