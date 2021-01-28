Wright totaled 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 30 minutes during the Pistons' 122-107 loss to the Cavs on Wednesday.
Wright has made an impact on the team without having to score 20-plus points every night. Over his last four games, Wright is averaging 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks to go along with 16.7 points per game.
