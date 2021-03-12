Smith Jr. registered six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hornets.

The 23-year-old shifted to the bench with Delon Wright (groin) returning from injury, and couldn't get anything going in the second unit. In his previous six games as the starter, Smith Jr. averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.4 minutes in the span. It's clear he's more productive as the starting point guard, so he shouldn't be counted on for consistent production while he's coming off the bench.