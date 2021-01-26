Wright scored 28 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go along with nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 119-104 win over Philadelphia.

With both Derrick Rose (knee) and Killian Hayes (hip) sidelined, Wright took advantage of the extra minutes available at point guard. The 28 points were a new career high, with Wright's efficiency from downtown being especially notable after he had attempted at least five three-point field goals only twice in 16 games prior to this performance. Even if Rose misses more time, Wright can't be expected to provide this scoring on a regular basis, but he should continue to chip in across the board even if his shooting drops off.