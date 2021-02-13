Wright notched 22 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Celtics.

Wright was one of the main reasons why the Pistons pulled the upset against Boston, as he surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season while also pacing Detroit in assists. He's not expected to reach the 20-point mark on a nightly basis, but this performance should help him solidify his role as the Pistons' starting point guard -- something that should translate into an uptick on his upside for the foreseeable future.