Wright put up three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 130-115 loss to the Bucks.

Thrust into the starting five with rookie Killian Hayes (hip) out indefinitely, Wright struggled to get anything going early as the Bucks quickly seized command of the game. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose remained on the second unit and put up 10 points in 11 minutes, but he wasn't able to finish the contest due to a knee contusion. Rose was able to practice Thursday and looks on track to play Friday against the Suns, so head coach Dwane Casey could choose to split the minutes relatively evenly between the two point guards, if not lean more heavily on Rose.