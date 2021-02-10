Wright (ankle) played in 37 minutes and totaled 22 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's win over the Nets.
Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Wright managed to put up his second consecutive 22-point outing and just missed out on back-to-back double-doubles. Wright had been in a bit of a lull scoring-wise, scoring eight points or fewer in four straight contests before these last two performances. His defense has also improved recently, as he's racked up 12 steals in four straight.
