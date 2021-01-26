Wright scored 28 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's win over Philadelphia.

With both Derrick Rose (knee) and Killian Hayes (hip) sidelined, Wright played a big role in the Pistons' offense. He delivered with a career-high 28 points, shooting efficiently from all areas of the court. Most notable was his aggressiveness from beyond the arc, as he had attempted at least five three-point field goals only twice in 16 games prior to this performance. Along with the scoring, Wright provided his typical well-rounded stat line and will continue to chip in across the board even if his shooting falls back down to typical levels.