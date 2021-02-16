Wright and the Pistons will not play Tuesday against the Spurs or Wednesday against the Mavericks due to postponements, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday's game against San Antonio had already been nixed due to COVID-19 concerns, and the Pistons will now have another game postponed -- this time due to inclement weather in the Dallas area. As a result, the Pistons are now on a two-game week which features games in Memphis on Friday and Orlando on Sunday.