Wright is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to a left ankle sprain.

The 28-year-old put up 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 10 assists in 46 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Lakers, and he apparently suffered an ankle sprain during the contest. The departure of Derrick Rose leaves the Pistons thin on experienced depth at the point, so Wright's potential absence Tuesday would be significant. Wayne Ellington (calf), Frank Jackson (illness) and new teammate Dennis Smith (COVID-19 protocols) are also considered questionable.