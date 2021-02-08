Wright is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to a left ankle sprain.
The 28-year-old put up 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 10 assists in 46 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Lakers, and he apparently suffered an ankle sprain during the contest. The departure of Derrick Rose leaves the Pistons thin on experienced depth at the point, so Wright's potential absence Tuesday would be significant. Wayne Ellington (calf), Frank Jackson (illness) and new teammate Dennis Smith (COVID-19 protocols) are also considered questionable.
More News
-
Pistons' Delon Wright: Collects double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Delon Wright: Poor shooting in loss•
-
Pistons' Delon Wright: Dishes out team-high seven assists•
-
Pistons' Delon Wright: Erupts for season-best line•
-
Pistons' Delon Wright: Contributes 18 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Delon Wright: Quiet in Monday's loss•