Wright was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right groin strain Sunday and will be reevaluated in two weeks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Wright suffered the injury Friday against the Grizzlies. Dennis Smith will likely take over the starting point guard role in his absence. Wright's absence will be a blow to the Pistons, as he's averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game this season.