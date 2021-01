Wright had two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in Monday's 125-115 loss to the Bucks.

Wright only entered the game after Killian Hayes exited with a hip injury. This could open up an opportunity for Wright, who seemed destined for an expanded role that has not come to fruition. He averaged 6.2 points in his past five games off the bench.