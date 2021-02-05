Wright had eight points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt) five rebounds, four steals and one assist during Tuesday's 117-105 loss to the Jazz.
The 28-year-old struggled from the field and set a season low with one assist, but he still provided some defensive value with four steals. Wright is averaging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.4 minutes while shooting 39.5 percent as a starter over the past 14 games.
