Wright managed two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 113-107 loss to the Heat.

Wright matched his season low with two points as his shooting woes across the last four games continued. In his last four outings, Wright is shooting an abominable 23.3 percent from the floor while hoisting up 7.5 field goal attempts per game. Wright hasn't been able to fully take advantage of Killian Hayes (hip) being sidelined, but he'll continue to have opportunities to right the ship.