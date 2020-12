Wright isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Golden State, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The 28-year-old started the first two games of the season but will now come off the bench for the second straight contest. Wright still put up 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes in the bench role Monday, and he should continue to see plenty of opportunities in Detroit's rotation.