Wright scored 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-9 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and one block during 42 minutes in Saturday's 128-119 double-overtime loss to Cleveland.

Wright played valuable minutes alongside Derrick Rose as the Pistons' main backcourt options. The guard scored all seven of Detroit's points in the second overtime period, but proved empty as the Cavs pulled away. The 28-year-old played just under 20 minutes in the first contest of the year but will likely have an increased role if rookie guard Killian Hayes continues his slow start to the season.