Coach Dwane Casey said Wright (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Nets, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 28-year-old was considered questionable with a left ankle sprain, but he's good to go for Tuesday's contest. Trade acquisition Dennis Smith (COVID-19 protocols) and Frank Jackson (illness) are unavailable, so Saben Lee will operate as the backup with Wright cleared to start versus Brooklyn.