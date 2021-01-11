Wright finished with six points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 96-86 loss to the Jazz.

Wright was unable to get much going on the offensive end during the loss but managed to salvage his night with some gaudy defensive numbers. The starting job appears to be his for now and the fact he played 36 minutes is a real positive. If you drafted Wright or grabbed him off the waiver wire, you need to expect poor production in the scoring department from time-to-time. His value lies in his ability to give you assists and defense, something he did in this one.