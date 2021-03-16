Wright scored eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) with eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block in a 109-99 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Wright didn't score much in this one, but provided his team with a team-high eight assists and picked up some defensive stats too. The guard missed seven games due to a groin injury recently but looks to be fully healthy now after logging back to back games of at least 31 minutes. Wright has been a solid all-around contributor this season averaging 10.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.