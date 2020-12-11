Wright will start at shooting guard for the Pistons on Friday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wright, who was traded to Detroit just a few weeks ago, will open the preseason as the team's starting shooting guard alongside backcourt mate and rookie Killian Hayes. The 28-year-old guard hasn't often been a starter during regular season NBA action, so he could be in for a career year if he retains this role.