Wright will start at shooting guard for the Pistons on Friday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wright, who was traded to Detroit just a few weeks ago, will open the preseason as the team's starting shooting guard alongside backcourt mate and rookie Killian Hayes. The 28-year-old guard hasn't often been a starter during regular season NBA action, so he could be in for a career year if he retains this role.
More News
-
Pistons' Delon Wright: Traded to Pistons•
-
Thunder's Delon Wright: Sent to Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Doesn't play in Sunday's Game 4 win•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Well-rounded line as starter•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Filling in for Doncic•