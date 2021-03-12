Wright tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 105-102 loss to the Hornets.

Wright (groin) returned to the starting lineup on Thursday after being out the previous seven games with a Grade-2 groin strain. He didn't take many shots in this one, but expect that to change once he gets his legs under him. The Pistons were monitoring his minutes tonight after the long layoff, so it shouldn't be long until Wright sees his normal 25-30 minutes per game workload.