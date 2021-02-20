Wright won't return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right groin strain, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Wright headed to the locker room after drilling a three-pointer in the second half, and he'll be unable to return down the stretch. Prior to his departure, he recorded 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Sunday's matchup against Orlando.