Wright totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 victory over Toronto.

Wright came to play against the Raptors, delivering his best performance since returning from a groin injury. He now ranks inside the top-70 this season and is looking more and more like the player we have been hoping to see over the past two seasons. The Pistons will be getting some fresh bodies on the floor in the next few weeks and so Wright could certainly see a decline coming at some point. However, it is hard to see him falling too far and so he should remain a must-roster player the rest of the way.