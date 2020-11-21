Wright was traded to the Pistons as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Mavericks got James Johnson and the Thunder got Trevor Ariza, Justin Jackson and a draft pick.

The 28-year-old combo guard saw 21.5 minutes per game last season with the Mavericks, averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals. Given how thin the Pistons' roster is, it's possible he sees an expanded role, and he could start. If that's the case, he could hold some relevance in standard leagues, but Wright shouldn't be drafted as someone more than a last-round flier.