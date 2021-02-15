Wright and the Pistons will not play Tuesday against the Spurs after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With contact tracing ongoing, the league will exercise caution and postpone the contest to later in the season. For now, the Pistons are scheduled to play their next game Wednesday night in Dallas.
