Wright (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Orlando.
Wright left Friday's game with a right adductor strain, and he appears unlikely to play against the Magic on Sunday. If he's unable to suit up, Dennis Smith and Saben Lee should see extra run for the Pistons.
