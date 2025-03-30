Schroder (quadriceps) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Schroder found himself on the injury report with a quad bruise, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. With Cade Cunningham (calf) out of the lineup, Schroder could be in line for an increased workload.
